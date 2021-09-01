The recent articles about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan bring to mind Yogi Berra’s famous quote, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”

In the ’70s it was Vietnam. Today it is Afghanistan. Each time, tens of thousands died and tens of thousands were displaced.

Will our leaders learn the lesson “one should never intervene in another country’s civil war”? I hope so.

Thalia Syracopoulos, Seattle