By
The Seattle Times

Seattle Fair Growth has concerns about how to incorporate large numbers of missing middle housing into our comprehensive-plan process. We support more housing, but more of the gap is in low-income subsidized housing. Most low-income housing providers are not interested in the inefficiency of building on small lots. The bill contains no provision for affordability or proven displacement plans.

HB 1782/SB 5670 missing middle housing requires all cities of 20,000 or more people to allow duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes on any formerly single-family lot within walking distance of a frequent transit stop, and requires Seattle to allow up to sixplexes on any formerly single-family lot within half a mile of frequent transit stops or comply with higher average density. Seattle already allows three units on all formerly single-family lots under its 2019 accessory dwelling units ordinance.

“Amendments to development regulations and other actions taken by a city to implement the middle housing or average minimum density are not subject to administrative or judicial appeal under SEPA [State Environmental Policy Act],” says the House Bill summary. This is the scary part. What about infrastructure — parks, trees, wetlands, salmon streams, Seattle’s 400 historic landmark buildings?

Sarajane Siegfriedt, board member, and Jon Lisbin, president, Seattle Fair Growth

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories