Seattle Fair Growth has concerns about how to incorporate large numbers of missing middle housing into our comprehensive-plan process. We support more housing, but more of the gap is in low-income subsidized housing. Most low-income housing providers are not interested in the inefficiency of building on small lots. The bill contains no provision for affordability or proven displacement plans.

HB 1782/SB 5670 missing middle housing requires all cities of 20,000 or more people to allow duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes on any formerly single-family lot within walking distance of a frequent transit stop, and requires Seattle to allow up to sixplexes on any formerly single-family lot within half a mile of frequent transit stops or comply with higher average density. Seattle already allows three units on all formerly single-family lots under its 2019 accessory dwelling units ordinance.

“Amendments to development regulations and other actions taken by a city to implement the middle housing or average minimum density are not subject to administrative or judicial appeal under SEPA [State Environmental Policy Act],” says the House Bill summary. This is the scary part. What about infrastructure — parks, trees, wetlands, salmon streams, Seattle’s 400 historic landmark buildings?

Sarajane Siegfriedt, board member, and Jon Lisbin, president, Seattle Fair Growth