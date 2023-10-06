The news article “Thousands of new homes needed across King County” [Oct. 2, Local News] highlights the acute need for affordable housing across our region. Our state has long faced an affordable housing crisis. Homes for families making 0-30% of the area media income ($37,000 for a family of three) account for a third of what the region is estimated to need by 2044.

The article correctly lays out the reality of why building affordable housing is difficult: “Private developers rarely, if ever, build homes affordable at that level without government subsidy …” That’s why I introduced legislation that would incentivize private developers to build more affordable housing through the Housing Credit program. This program has built or preserved more than 99,000 affordable homes in Washington since it was created in 1986. This strongly bipartisan bill, the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, would help produce another 64,000 homes in our state over the next decade. This would include urban, suburban, and rural housing to address the needs of nearly every community across our state and country.

We have a proven solution with this program and Congress should quickly advance this legislation so we can meet this critical need.

U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, Washington’s 1st Congressional District