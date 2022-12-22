Re: “Legislators should balance housing needs with local control” [Dec. 18, Opinion]:

The editorial endorses a plan for “no maximum density limits within a half-mile of light rail or bus rapid transit, if 20% of the units are affordable.” It notes that some advocates are “loath to add any affordability requirements.” Why would anyone loath something with the word “affordability” in it?

Indeed, it would be hard to design a policy that engages with Seattle’s housing crisis less seriously and more misleadingly than an affordability mandate does. Under affordability mandates, private developers build less housing. Market renters pay more.

Because fewer people can afford to live here, with less disposable income, local businesses have fewer customers. The city likewise collects less sales tax, including for serious programs like public housing and housing vouchers. And developers even pay local homeowners less for the rights to build on their land. Density bonuses hardly change these effects. But affordability mandates let politicians pretend to solve housing scarcity with a handful of rent-controlled apartments. Tellingly, Seattle refuses to maintain a waitlist or conduct a lottery for the units covered by its existing affordability mandate. In other cities, though, similar waitlists stretch for years. We can do better.

Patrick Loen Benitez, Seattle