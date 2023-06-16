By
The Seattle Times

I want to raise my voice in support of the plan to create more affordable housing. At the same time, as a King County and Seattle property owner for decades, I want to raise my voice in opposition to yet another property tax levy [“Seattle voters to decide on $970M affordable housing levy this fall,” June 13, Local News].

Property owners are and have been the low hanging fruit for revenue to fund programs of all varieties. This is a lopsided system because non-property owners remain untaxed yet vote for programs where they have no financial obligation. A more equitable solution is to tax all citizens according to their income.

The state, through its voters, needs to recognize the need for a more balanced method of generating revenue. It’s called the income tax.

Paul Heins, Redmond

