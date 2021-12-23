Last year, I was relieved and proud to see legislators of Washington State pass House Bill 1220, requiring cities to plan for more affordable housing options, options that can reduce the numbers of people living without shelter, and plan as well to assure housing availability that serves all equitably. The provisions are practical and support local action.

The budget that Gov. Jay Inslee has just proposed provides essential funding to support cities and housing authorities to act with effectiveness to address this issue [“Gov. Jay Inslee wants more density in Washington cities, proposes $800 million for homelessness in 2022,” Dec. 15, Local News]. The conversations in my North Seattle area’s Nextdoor postings express strong concern and also compassion when these, my neighbors, encounter tents and trash daily, caused by those who cannot find affordable housing.

By supporting funding needed to implement HB 1220, I believe we can reduce fear and take a visible, substantial step toward significantly reducing homelessness throughout the Seattle metropolitan area. If we want to see that funding remain in the budget, we have to let our legislators know. I invite others to join me in contacting their Washington legislators now.

Linda Riggers, Seattle