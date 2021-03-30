Re: “Keep mom-and-pop landlords in business” [March 28, Opinion]:

Finally, editorial recognition that there are thousands of us mom-and-pop landlords struggling to pay our own bills.

Usually, we are not the big bad wolf but rather families investing in apartment properties to provide affordable living to tenants and provide for their own retirement. The biggest financial threat is the ever increasing property taxes, which on my apartments have increased the cost per apartment per month from $37.44 to $72.75.

Yes, it is a real threat to the affordable housing market when apartment property owners are asking, “Should I sell?”

Bob Weisenbach, Seattle