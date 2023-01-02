Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales’ Op-Ed plays into Seattle’s love of mantras [“Plan a green, equitable Seattle that embraces mixed uses and incomes,” Dec. 28, Opinion]. If you repeat the word “density” often enough and apply it citywide, it will magically provide housing for those who cannot afford it or have no housing at all. Nonsense!

The density doctrine means throwing up (I use these terms advisedly) expensive, market-rate housing everywhere, razing trees, historic landmark buildings and single-family housing in the process. In other words, destroying neighborhoods that make the Emerald City livable to myriad households, while providing a token amount of affordable housing through fees. This is not planning; it is effectively handing the keys to the city to developers.

We should channel growth into existing urban villages and build sufficient affordable housing where transit and other amenities already exist, including access to green spaces. The “15-minute city” concept makes sense because many of our residents do not have cars. The Alternative 6 proposal is a thinly-disguised bonanza for developers that will further damage our natural and historic heritage and convert more of the city into an urban heat island. Councilmember Alex Pedersen’s Alternative L (the Low-Income Housing Alternative) is a more strategic approach.

Woody Wheeler, Seattle