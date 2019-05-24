Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) may provide more housing options in Seattle, but they are not going to bring down the cost of housing. In addition to ADUs, the city still needs to implement — without haste — alternative options for affordable housing so that people don’t have to commute further for work. [“Let the new council decide fate of neighborhoods,” editorial, May 22.]

The Roosevelt neighborhood is experiencing a mega-boom in apartments and none of this development is driving down the cost of housing. To the person who makes $15-$20/hour, $1,500 a month for a studio or one-bedroom is extravagant.

I work in a retail store in north Seattle and we have many customers who have just moved into apartments in the Roosevelt neighborhood. These new tenants are tech workers, wealthy parents setting up housing for privileged college kids, and retirees who are downsizing.

Meanwhile, I work with people who have half their income going toward rent. That is not acceptable. The waitlist to get into affordable housing is three to five years. That is ridiculous.

ADUs are just another way for homeowners to cash in on their property. It will open up housing availability but it will not drive property costs down. In the meantime, people who cannot afford to live in the city are leaving in droves.

ADUs are just a smoke screen. What is Seattle seriously going to do about the affordable housing crisis in Seattle?

Erica Berg, Seattle