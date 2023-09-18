In reading “Seattle homeless RV site now eyed for pickleball complex, not housing” [Sept. 12, Local News], I despaired at the lack of creative thinking by Seattle developers. They start out with enthusiasm for affordable housing and as soon as they hit a road bump, all thoughts of creating desperately needed working class housing go out the window. In come pickleball courts because, of course, that is the only option when an apartment building is deemed a bad investment.

What about developing the site for permanent RV/tiny house living? Is single-story modular housing for 10 families a possibility? Surely, any configuration that provides permanent housing for a human is better than doing nothing, pretending that Seattle needs more games to play.

Heather Young, Seattle