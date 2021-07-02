Re: “It’s not the Democrats’ Obamacare anymore” [June 24 Opinion]:

Columnist Ramesh Ponnuru tries to make the case the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has transformed into the GOP image of health care. Republicans were never able to articulate any kind of plan or vision of what “repeal and replace” would look like. So much so, the last few attempts during the Trump administration dropped “replace” from the campaign.

When the ACA passed, the GOP unabashedly stated it was imperative to abolish it expeditiously before citizens began to access services and became vested. To imply that the ACA has somehow mutated to resemble the GOP vision of health care is ludicrous. The GOP plan was to abolish the health care of 31 million American citizen and let them fend for themselves.

Jack Gribble, Oak Harbor