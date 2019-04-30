I can’t understand how not giving consideration to race or gender in hiring or admission decisions could cause the University of Washington to lose top job candidates or stellar students. If the decision-makers involved are doing their jobs, the opposite would be true.
This will never be a free country until people are chosen for jobs or other positions based on their qualifications regardless of race or gender.
Gary T. McGavran, Bellevue
