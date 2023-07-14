Re: “I gained from the ‘universal benefits’ of a diverse college campus” [July 8, Opinion]:

Simon Tran touts the “universal benefits” of his diverse education at the University of Washington while lambasting the “devastating ruling” of the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action.

The great irony is state colleges have been prohibited from such racial discrimination since Washington voters eliminated affirmative action in 1998. Then only a couple of years ago, after the state Legislature reinstated affirmative action, voters once again struck it down. In fact, the 2019 ballot measure to block affirmative action was promoted by people of color in Tran’s Asian community.

Tran himself was granted entrance to the University of Washington based on his own merits — as were all his diverse classmates. It is hypocritical to call the Supreme Court ruling devastating while he enjoyed the fruits of what this supposed devastation caused.

Hugh Hendrickson, Renton