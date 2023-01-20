Republicans have clamored recently about the “fairness” of affirmative action policies. But the unregulated private tutoring industry, currently burgeoning in the Puget Sound region, makes such claims hard to take seriously. Working at such a business for seven years, I saw what “fairness” in college admissions might look like for many affirmative action opponents. The one thing it wouldn’t mean is meritocracy.

In a meritocracy, students who pay for SAT preparation, college essay assistance and “GPA management” might have to do these things on their own. But who can believe that, in the interest of fair competition, those who can pay would willingly sacrifice their advantages? Would the parent who paid me to help with his child’s junior high application to Lakeside School do anything but scoff at the notion? Would the businesses who depend on these clients shut their doors to level the playing field?

Many affirmative action opponents don’t want fairness at any level of education. They want to keep their advantages. Until the people calling for the end of affirmative action also call for regulating an industry they so often patronize, we should reject the claims of victors who posture as victims with disingenuous appeals to fairness.

Josh Eskew, Renton