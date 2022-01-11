Re: “Inslee rescinds directive banning affirmative action in Washington state government” [Jan. 7, Local News]:

Ending the state’s ban on affirmative action may or may not be the right thing to do. Rescinding a 1998 voter initiative (that was reaffirmed in 2019) by executive edict is absolutely the wrong way to do it.

One of the unfortunate downsides of a democratic form of government is that sometimes (you believe) the voters make the wrong choice. At that point it is very tempting to say, “They were wrong, so I’m going to fix the problem by executive fiat, voters be damned.”

But it is the wrong thing to do. Overturning the results of an election is what bad-guy autocrats in other countries do. It’s what bad-guy Trump supporters tried to do on Jan. 6. Inslee needs to remember that he is a good guy, and good guys don’t do that.

Allen Johnson, Seattle