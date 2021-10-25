Re: “Repeal Tim Eyman’s misleading advisory votes-initiative, a waste of time and money” [Oct. 22, Opinion]:

I am in total agreement with the editorial regarding the meaningless advisory votes on Washington state ballots. However, another issue with the wording of the advisory votes was not mentioned. For example, Advisory Vote No. 37 refers to the legislation in question “costing $5,736,000,000 in its first 10 years, for government spending.” It’s a tax; it doesn’t cost anything. In fact, it should more accurately state that the effect of the legislation would be “raising $5,736,000,000 in its first 10 years, for government spending.”

Lawrence McCrone, Bellevue