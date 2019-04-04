Re: “Warning against safe-injection site”:

The U.S. Attorney in Seattle, Brian Moran, is right to threaten legal action against establishment of a “safe-injection site.”

In addition to violating federal law, this proposed facility wouldn’t attack the problem — only kick it down the road. “Engagement” with addicts is not the answer. What’s needed is intervention.

It’s good to see that Seattle City Hall is finally getting some adult supervision. Too bad it had to come from … outside City Hall.

Phillip Johnson, Seattle