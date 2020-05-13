Re: “The coronavirus is winning” [May 8, Opinion]:

Syndicated columnist Nicholas Kristof says time will tell. When the dust settles from the chaos of this pandemic, we can and must learn lessons from it to keep the next one from winning. It is clear from the federal government’s bungled response that a national policy for addressing and defending against these threats is imperative.

The Trump administration’s abdication of responsibility to the governors of the states led to an uneven and uncoordinated effort that allowed the virus to advance. A national policy must be adopted by Congress to clearly place the responsibility for providing necessary equipment and resources and for coordinating defense against attacks on our national health — the same as we do for terrorists attacks, hurricanes and floods.

Jerry Cronk, Seattle