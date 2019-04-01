Like all self-respecting Seattle liberals, Tyrone Beason has completely missed the central issue of the KOMO-TV program “Seattle Is Dying.” It is not homelessness; it is rampant, unchecked drug abuse. Beason ignores two facts from the KOMO report: Police report that politicians prevent them from enforcing drug laws; and many habitual drug users prefer to remain in their camps and RVs because accepting organized shelter means rejecting drugs.

What this city needs is the political will to enforce drug laws and the courage to jail habitual criminals, because that is the only way we can divert them from a life of addiction and crime. “Compassion” in Seattle has come to mean ignoring addicts who steal and rob to maintain their lifestyle and imperil the well-being of law-abiding citizens.

Yes, we have a severe shortage of affordable housing in Seattle. But we also have a severe shortage of courage and common sense in city government and law enforcement. The longer we focus on the former ignoring the latter, the longer the crises of homelessness and drug abuse will continue.

Michael W. Shurgot, Seattle