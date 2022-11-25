While the powers that be are looking for a suitable location for an additional airport in the south sound, I think they should investigate the possibility of using McChord Air Force Base as a joint military-civilian airport as it is lightly used and most of the infrastructure is already there. This has worked out successfully for years at Frankfurt, Germany, where the military airlift command used the southside of the airport.

It works well at Wichita Falls were Sheppard Air Force base uses the other side and Honolulu airport shares with Hickam Air Force base.

At McChord, a second runway could be placed east of the present north-south runway and the civilian terminal would be on the east side while the military stays on the west side.

A short highway extension could extend down from Highway 512 to the terminal. The east side of the airport has vacant land.

Carl Domschke, Gig Harbor