Re: “$1 million busing program proposed”:

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn’s homelessness proposal, which includes buying people bus tickets so they can get out of town and go home, is just more weak-eyed NIMBYness.

It’s mental health coupled with drug use that prevents these homeless, hopeless beings from returning to the loving arms of their families. My son is currently not welcome to my home, or his mother’s, nor any one of his four siblings.

I’d be willing to bet Dunn isn’t expecting any of these people will be showing up on his doorstep.

Jesse Weber, Maple Valley