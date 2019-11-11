Re: “Seattle’s advanced learning program saved me — fix it, don’t nix it”:

University of Washington undergraduate Zoë Mertz has my vote for Seattle Schools superintendent, or possibly even mayor, when she graduates college. Her cogent, thoughtful analysis and recommendations concerning fixing Seattle’s highly-capable student programs without gutting them is spot on, and far more impressive than the knee-jerk hand-wringing and off-with-their-heads reaction of those who want to simply pull the plug based on racial disparity.

Mertz explains why the program was a lifeline for her, just like special education is for those who need it. But unlike Seattle’s current superintendent, Mertz acknowledges the problem, then goes on to provide four possible alternatives that would significantly increase access and that the school board should evaluate and then actually provide the resources necessary to make happen, other than dismantling the program.

Nice to see that Seattle Public Schools’ highly-capable program produces thoughtful students with the tools and ability to find solutions that may well work to include far more students. And that’s another reason not to simply nix the program. Look at the fruits it produced.

Michael B. Goldenkranz, Seattle