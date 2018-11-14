Acting U.S. attorney general Matthew Whitaker must recuse himself from the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.
His past stated positions on the investigation are clearly a conflict with his temporary position in the Justice Department. He also has not been confirmed by the Senate. He’s the equivalent of the fox in the hen house and needs to be removed from having any oversight or authority over Mueller’s investigation.
Our representatives in Congress should demand he recuse himself or step down from this position. His appointment is a travesty and insults what the Justice Department stands for. U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should have been moved into this position.
Pam O’Sullivan, Edmonds
