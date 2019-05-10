I appreciate the points raised in “Who pays for climate damages? ‘Big Oil’ doesn’t want to” but fear it misses not just the forest for the trees, but the oncoming meteor as well.

If climate change is the existential threat I believe, along with Op-Ed author KC Golden, we need to act like it and not write lines like, “When fossil fuel companies … take some responsibility for the damage they’ve caused, then we can talk.” That is a formula for inaction.

A bill in the U.S. House right now, HR 763, would put a rising price on carbon and return all proceeds to American families. It has bipartisan support. Let’s get on with it.

Mike Kelly, Bainbridge Island