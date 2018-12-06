Re: “When religion discriminates: LGBTQ debate roils faith groups”:

The article fails to acknowledge the majority of mainline Christian denominations that, having worked and prayed their way through bigotry and prejudice, have arrived at the forefront of acceptance, welcome and inclusion of LGBTQ individuals and couples.

My husband and I left long-term ministries in another state to move to Seattle precisely because of the openness of the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia and of Bishop Greg Rickel. One has only to witness the several contingents of faith groups, United Methodists, Lutherans, Presbyterians, Episcopalians and others, in the annual Pride Parade to know that what the article levels at Christians is simply not true of all Christians.

The Rev. JD Godwin and David Stinson, Seattle