The claim in the letter that Obamacare was rammed through Congress is not true.
In March 2009, President Barack Obama convened a health-care summit to listen to doctors, insurers, drug companies, consumer advocates and lawmakers. The Democrats’ plan was based on a previous Republican plan successfully instituted by Gov. Mitt Romney in Massachusetts.
U.S. Sen. Nancy Pelosi said, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it …” much like U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said recently about the current tax bills. Until the House and Senate bills are merged, nobody knows what is in the final bill.
President Obama convened two health-care summits that included both parties and were televised.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
The bill was signed into law a full year after negotiations began.
Mark Thompson, Edmonds
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.