The claim in the letter that Obamacare was rammed through Congress is not true.

In March 2009, President Barack Obama convened a health-care summit to listen to doctors, insurers, drug companies, consumer advocates and lawmakers. The Democrats’ plan was based on a previous Republican plan successfully instituted by Gov. Mitt Romney in Massachusetts.

U.S. Sen. Nancy Pelosi said, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it …” much like U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said recently about the current tax bills. Until the House and Senate bills are merged, nobody knows what is in the final bill.

President Obama convened two health-care summits that included both parties and were televised.

The bill was signed into law a full year after negotiations began.

