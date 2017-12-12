The letter comparing the Republican tax-bill to the Affordable Care Act is more GOP invented history.
Even the most superficial research of the Obamacare saga shows that this bill received extensive and robust hearings and debate over an extensive period of time, and its resulting elements were broadly known to the general public. The tax-cut juggernaut doesn’t come close to that model.
Steven Jenning, Bainbridge Island
