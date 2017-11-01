As the Harvey Weinstein scandal swirls, it’s a reminder of the rampant sexual violence against women.
So many powerful predators have managed to remain out of the limelight but not members of the Catholic clergy, thanks to the significant work of one woman, Barbara Blaine, the founder of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP). Blaine died recently unexpectedly at age 61.
She was a woman who did not fear powerful men or powerful institutions. If there were a Barbara Blaine for every powerful institution run by men who want to hold on to their power, things might be different.
Mary Dispenza, Northwest Director for SNAP, Bellevue
