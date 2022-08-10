Re: “Kansas voters surprise the state and country on abortion rights” [Aug. 4, Opinion]:

Most people agree that children are a gift. However, unwanted children do not receive the necessary love and care that they need and deserve. In our present cultural environment, raising children is especially difficult.

The voters of Kansas know from experience that unwanted children are destined for a very difficult life. That is why they voted to allow women to make the very difficult choice concerning abortion, not the state.

James J. Farrell, Bellevue