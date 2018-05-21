Since when does making America great mean denying health care to the most vulnerable among us? Medical providers have an ethical obligation to inform patients of all their pregnancy options and to refer women desiring abortions for that care. The Title X gag rule announced Friday would prevent doctors like me from giving my patients accurate, unbiased information.

I recently cared for a woman who had multiple medical issues that would threaten her life if she continued her pregnancy. As her young child played in my exam room, she chose abortion. For her, this choice was “pro-life”: It gave her the best chance at living her life and being part of her children’s lives. Patients choose abortion for many reasons, and their ability to access this care should not depend on their income.

Title X exists to ensure that people can access reproductive health care regardless of their income level. This gag rule will increase the disparities in health outcomes between people with and without means. My patients’ right to bodily autonomy should not depend upon their income. The Trump administration must rescind this gag rule and ensure that reproductive health care is available to the most vulnerable among us.

Lauren Owens, M.D., M.P.H., Seattle