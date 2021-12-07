Whatever side one is on in the abortion debates, all must agree that safe abortion should not be more available to the rich than the poor. That kind of economic discrimination was the rule before Roe: women living in a state that prohibited abortion could — if they had the resources — go to a state that permitted the procedure; those without resources could not.

We will return to that unacceptable situation if the Supreme Court turns the question back to state legislatures. People can have conflicting views on abortion, but no one can defend blatant economic discrimination.

William R. Andersen, Seattle