By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Fact-checking the second Republican primary debate” [Sept. 28, Nation]:

As noted in the article, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and most other Republican presidential candidates continue to push the bumper-sticker claim that Democrats support “abortion all the way up until the moment of birth.” As the article points out, only 1.3% of abortions occur at 21 weeks or later, and such late-term abortions “often involve painful, emotional and even moral decisions.”

Every time a candidate or elected politician pushes the “to the moment of birth” canard, I wish they’d be asked a simple question: If your wife or daughter or sister was at risk of dying by giving birth during the third trimester, would you demand that the pregnancy continue? If they wouldn’t make such a demand, I guess these moral crusaders are also among those who support “abortion up to the moment of birth.”

Dwight Davis, Kirkland

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories