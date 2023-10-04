Re: “Fact-checking the second Republican primary debate” [Sept. 28, Nation]:

As noted in the article, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and most other Republican presidential candidates continue to push the bumper-sticker claim that Democrats support “abortion all the way up until the moment of birth.” As the article points out, only 1.3% of abortions occur at 21 weeks or later, and such late-term abortions “often involve painful, emotional and even moral decisions.”

Every time a candidate or elected politician pushes the “to the moment of birth” canard, I wish they’d be asked a simple question: If your wife or daughter or sister was at risk of dying by giving birth during the third trimester, would you demand that the pregnancy continue? If they wouldn’t make such a demand, I guess these moral crusaders are also among those who support “abortion up to the moment of birth.”

Dwight Davis, Kirkland