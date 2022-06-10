Re: “Abortions later in pregnancy: three women’s stories” [June 1, Nation]:

The story of the woman who exercised her right to choose after she was raped makes all the more poignant the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion repealing Roe v. Wade.

The draft claims that the right to abortion can’t be recognized under the precedents because abortion raises a “critical moral question” of “profound moral and social importance.” Justice Samuel Alito finds “profound moral and social importance” in “passionate and widely divergent views.” Surely if only a 20% to 30% minority of the public had differing views on abortion for rape, it would not constitute a wide divergence.

But Gallup Polls show that from 1975 to 2001 only about 19% have opposed abortion for any reason and in years when rape/incest and maternal health were queried, only 24% and 21% supported a ban for rape/incest and 15% for maternal health. How can Alito justify canceling a fundamental liberty to obtain such abortions due to wide divergence on a “critical moral question” when in fact less than 30% finds rape and maternal-health abortions to be morally unacceptable?

Brian Faller, Olympia