Re: “In S.C., some Republicans rethink abortion bans” [Aug. 7, Nation & World]:

It seems that some American conservatives are just beginning to learn a lesson my mother taught me long, long ago: Be careful what you wish for (also sometimes known as the law of unintended consequences).

Despite the fact that nearly two-thirds of American adults said that they did not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned, conservatives worked long and hard to do just that. And now they’re shocked to see the backlash.

Is there any chance Republican legislators will actually learn this lesson before they go after same-sex marriage and the right to purchase contraceptives? We can only hope.

Kenneth Brown, Brier