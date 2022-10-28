The editorial headline “Tone-deaf Sawant’s criticism of SPD is just too much” [Oct. 27, Opinion] used ableist language. Ableism is discrimination or prejudice against people with disabilities. It assigns inferior worth to people with disabilities — it devalues and limits their potential.

The term “tone deaf” is used in a derogatory or critical way against the person mentioned. What it really means in this instance is that this is a politician who just doesn’t “get” the Seattle Police Department.

Any time the word “deaf” is used in a negative descriptor, like “tone deaf,” it perpetuates the stigma around disability and deafness. The term “tone deaf,” much like “falling on deaf ears,” implies ignorance. As a result, people often extrapolate these terms to characterize people with hearing issues, which only serves to further create separation for people with disabilities.

An article by disability justice advocate Lydia X. Z. Brown gives alternatives to ableist language.

Elizabeth Ralston, MPH, Seattle, accessibility consultant