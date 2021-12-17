Re: “Washington Democratic lawmakers to again propose ban on high-capacity magazines, other gun restrictions” [Dec. 15, Local News]:

Dear Santa: Could you please let legislators know that they have the opportunity to have the strictest and most responsible firearm protection in the nation if they so choose, and that we shouldn’t squander this opportunity (as state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has pointed out).

Let them know that we should be similarly proud if we have the strictest COVID-19 protection laws in the nation as well, and that they should impose those safeguards on themselves as a legislative body.

If our lawmakers blow this opportunity, leave them a lump of coal in their stockings, even though it will run afoul of their clean energy efforts.

Michael Goldenkranz, Seattle