I appreciated Danny Westneat’s column on the various proposals for a wealth tax on billionaires.

I realize he couldn’t cover every angle, but it is worth mentioning how obviously unconstitutional a wealth tax would be. The Fifth Amendment bars the taking of property for public use without just compensation. The law does not limit this to real estate — shares of, say, Amazon or Microsoft also are property.

The enactment of the income tax required a constitutional amendment. The odds of getting another one to impose a wealth tax are slim.

Dave Lundry, Kirkland