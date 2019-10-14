Re: “Airline meals get creative to help the environment” [Oct. 13, A5]:

It was shocking to learn that even untouched food and drink must be disposed of, creating 20% of total airline waste.

Another industry where waste is rampant is health. As a recent patient in a hospital, I was dismayed to witness planned waste. I was sent home with a belt I didn’t want and hadn’t even used because once it had been assigned to me, it couldn’t go back in the system but would have to be destroyed. The rate at which staff use and discard plastic gloves was especially mind-blowing. Nurses shared my frustration but said rules to guard against infection require this waste.

The (giant for-profit) hospital system should undertake a systemwide analysis comparable to what the airlines are doing to analyze the results of their rules and practices and make changes that will both promote safety and be sustainable.

Jonis Davis, Seattle