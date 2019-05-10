Re: “ ‘Ditch the switch’ measure gets final state approval”:

As someone who leaves my house at 6:20 a.m. for school and returns home at 5:30 p.m., I’d much rather have more light in the morning than evening. I assume most school kids would agree with me as well, as no one enjoys standing out in the dark.

I also question this move because it overrides Seattle Public Schools’ shift toward later starting times for elementary schools.

I question why there is concern over this and not over issues like the opioid or homelessness crisis in our state. I hope that our government does not see Daylight Savings as one of our most pressing statewide matters.

Pieran Robert, Seattle