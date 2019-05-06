The automatic camera traffic enforcement bill did not make it through Olympia this year. The bill was backed by officials at the city of Seattle, who had two objectives: to make crossing the street safer, and to keep buses out of traffic.

At the end of the session the bill finally passed out of the House and came to the Senate, where, according to The Seattle Times:

“Senators raised concerns about people from outside Seattle who may be confused by the city’s street laws and then get ensnared by a camera … (and) some may also have worried about paying the tickets themselves.”

Sen. Joe Nguyen said the bill faced “resistance from some people who are known violators … They were like, ‘I do that. I don’t want to vote for this bill.’ ”

How sad that crosswalks have become “confusing” to so many drivers.

Sad too that our state legislators were musing out loud about how they did not want to enforce these particular laws, because, well, maybe they violate them.

Andrew Kidde, Seattle