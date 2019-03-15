A suite of bills aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions are making their way through the Washington state Legislature, including Senate Bill 5116, the 100 percent clean-electricity bill. I’m hopeful that, through collaboration and collective solidarity, we can create a livable future for our kids.

When I grow anxious over the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report saying that we need to cut our carbon emissions by 45 percent in the next 12 years in order to prevent the worst effects of global warming, I think of my hero, Greta Thunberg, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. She is a 16-year old Swedish activist who sparked a global movement of youth-led climate strikes with her simple and straightforward message about the climate crisis: “If the emissions have to stop, then we must stop the emissions. There are no gray areas when it comes to survival.”

Fiona Sheehan, Seattle