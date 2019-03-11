Re: “How Seattle fought a plague”:

Thank you for this powerful remembrance. I was the chaplain at Bailey-Boushay House for its first 12 years. Residents (we called those living there “ residents” not “patients”) called the doors of BBH “the gates of Paradise” as, in those first years, they were pretty much assured they would not come out alive.

In the meantime, however, they were cared for by in incredible staff of dedicated nurses, aides and volunteers, as well as an administration committed to making whatever time they had be as comfortable as possible. Even after they died, we had a “memorial quilt” in our meditation room in which they would be shrouded as they were taken out through “the gates.”

Thank you to all of the team members with whom I ministered in those years, and to The Times for this article.

Thomas J. Allsopp, chaplain, Seattle Children’s Hospital