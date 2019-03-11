Re: “How Seattle fought a plague”:
Thank you for this powerful remembrance. I was the chaplain at Bailey-Boushay House for its first 12 years. Residents (we called those living there “ residents” not “patients”) called the doors of BBH “the gates of Paradise” as, in those first years, they were pretty much assured they would not come out alive.
In the meantime, however, they were cared for by in incredible staff of dedicated nurses, aides and volunteers, as well as an administration committed to making whatever time they had be as comfortable as possible. Even after they died, we had a “memorial quilt” in our meditation room in which they would be shrouded as they were taken out through “the gates.”
Thank you to all of the team members with whom I ministered in those years, and to The Times for this article.
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Paine Field's milestone is good for the Puget Sound region | Editorial
- If we don’t start investing in our parks, we risk loving them to death | Op-Ed
- Fox ‘News’ doesn’t deserve a seat at the table | Leonard Pitts Jr. / Syndicated columnist
- Obstinate Legislature insists on keeping the public in the dark | Editorial
- Justice Clarence Thomas' two attacks on basic freedoms | Erwin Chemerinsky / Guest columnist
Thomas J. Allsopp, chaplain, Seattle Children’s Hospital
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.