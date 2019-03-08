How gratifying to read student Celeste Amadon’s My Take that shows her knowledge of the U.S. Marshall Plan reparations to Europe after World War II. She applies that meaningful application and its generous concept to help mend the sad situation in Central America.

She notes its very cause is the drug trade supplying its illegal product to satisfy the huge appetite for drugs in our country.

Her suggestion shows we have “an opportunity to demonstrate greatness.” This 15-year-old student brings notice to something the news media neglects: The cause of the dilemma in immigration.

Marjorie N. Murphy, Edmonds