Recently, driving north on Greenwood Avenue North, I was thinking about all the buildings that have gone up in the last year. Greenwood/Phinney is going to be just like Ballard — a once sweet sleepy neighborhood that is now a mass of tall buildings, people and cars, with no place to park and hard to even drive through. It has lost its charm and peacefulness.

It saddens me to see our neighborhood become so crowded, not to mention the extra cars and the pollution they put into the air we breathe.

Ruthie MacDonald, Seattle