Re: “No excused absences for students who strike”:

As a former teacher and school administrator for more than 25 years, I am very disappointed in the manner in which the Seattle School District handled the issue of the Global Climate Strike. Rather than embracing the day as a learning experience across all grade levels, the superintendent stated there would be no excused absences for students who wished to participate. How archaic.

There isn’t a part of the curriculum that could not have been integrated into a lesson on this topic from preschool through high school. Knowing this day was coming, why didn’t the administration direct schools to plan a day focused on climate change?

Adults are in charge and the rule is more important than the cause and so on. Is this what we are about in education? When will adults learn?

Just because of their age does not dismiss the fact that these young people have a purpose and a direction and will continue to pursue their goal of saving our planet for future generations. We should take notice, especially every current politician and anyone who wants to be in government.

These are the voters of the future.

Patricia Kirk, Bellevue