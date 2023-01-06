Re: “Pictures of the Year 2022” [Dec. 23, seattletimes.com]:

How could someone with so little give so much? The photo of Randy Miller, who is homeless, giving free haircuts to other homeless individuals and first featured in “Seattle street barber gives out more than just free haircuts” [April 17, Project Homeless], resonated with me. I was working on my senior capstone project at the time, a podcast that focused on individuals who were uplifting others.

Miller’s message, “my community, my responsibility,” was an example of a changemaker perfect for my project, so I reached out to him. He quickly responded with a yes to my request for a podcast interview. Deep into our conversation, I learned more about why he began cutting hair for those who are homeless. After reflecting, an answer came to him: Be the blessing.

Miller sets you at ease with a warm smile and good humor. His work of helping others extends beyond a haircut; he listens and often offers advice. He has given me tips on my social media posts. One stands out ­­— slow down your transitions. It’s good advice for the new year or life in general.

Randy Miller is an example of steady perseverance and reflection, things for everyone to consider in 2023.

Tara King Goldman, Mercer Island