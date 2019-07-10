After an incredible World Cup tournament, where the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team dominated, exuding power, grace and determination every step of the way (despite making less money and receiving less support than their male counterparts), does editorial cartoonist David Horsey really believe it will be remembered for Megan Rapinoe’s colorful words used in protesting a president who is on video boasting about sexually assaulting women?

I couldn’t be prouder of Rapinoe, a true American hero.

Cambria Cox, Seattle