So Amtrak is going to undertake a costly replacement of all 50 Talgo railcars because they held up poorly in the crash of December 2017, when the train hit a curve going 80 miles an hour instead of the necessary 30. [“Amtrak railcars will be replaced,” A1, May 23.]

Obviously, prevention of such a crash is far, far better than using different railcars.

Amtrak will of course install an electronic system to try to slow the train if the engineers fail to. But what about the responsibility of the engineers themselves. What were they thinking, or thinking about, as they barreled merrily forward?

I suggest an exceedingly simple and no-cost approach, using four short words to the engineers: “Don’t forget that curve!”

Richard Winslow, Mercer Island