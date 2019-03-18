It has always been my understanding that library fines are intended to encourage people, starting as young children, to be responsible and careful with property that is not their own. A fine is the natural consequence of not keeping your word when you promise to return library property on time so that others may enjoy it — which is basically what using a library is all about. Since library cards are free, and people are able to use library resources at no cost (except perhaps for printing), how does using tax money to remove fines make the library more equitable?

If there is no incentive to return library property, will the library system ultimately end up using more resources to replace books, CDs, movies and other materials than is collected from levy dollars for unpaid fines? Will people become increasingly frustrated when they can’t check out the materials they want?

I know that when I am frustrated with service I receive at a business, I quit patronizing the business. We certainly don’t need people to quit patronizing our libraries because they are frustrated that they are unable to use the resources for which we have collectively paid.

Alayne Cartales, Seattle