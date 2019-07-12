Re: “Climate change just isn’t ready for prime time”:

If we are to have a livable future, the 2020 election must be “the climate-change election.” As a 19-year-old student, I will be only 30 years old when our climate fate is sealed. This upcoming election is paramount, and the 15 minutes of airtime and meek responses at the recent debates were depressing. However, we must respond to this bleak situation with action rather than apathy.

Young people across the country are mobilizing to shift the narrative. More than 100 Sunrise Movement activists spoke, sang and slept on the steps of the Democratic National Committee headquarters for three days in late June. Their actions were amplified by hundreds of #ChangeTheDebate watch parties around the country (including one in Seattle). Climate change is a multidimensional issue that intersects with everything from economic justice to health care, from education to geopolitics, and it deserves to be treated as such.

Please, for the sake of my future, my younger brother’s future and the futures of all young people who call this planet home, let’s ensure these candidates are addressing the full scale of the climate crisis and the inequality it perpetuates by letting us hear their proposals on an official climate-debate stage.

Caitlin Colino, Seattle